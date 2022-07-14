Assam on Thursday reported 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike in over five months, bringing the state’s total caseload to 7,27,909.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the daily positivity rate rose to 10.75 per cent as 5,489 samples were tested for COVID-19.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 60, followed by Kamrup (59), Dhubri (55) and Goalpara (50).

A total of 7,992 people have succumbed to the infection so far. This includes 1,347 patients who died due to comorbidities.

The daily positivity rate rose to 10.75 per cent as 5,489 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The state had recorded this year's previous highest number of daily infections on February 4 as 739 cases were detected from 27,729 samples.

Assam now has 2,584 active cases, while 7,17,333 people have recovered from the disease, including 190 in the last 24 hours. A total of 107 people were cured of the disease on the previous day.

A total of 31,510 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccines during the last 24 hours, over 30 per cent less from 45,208 on the previous day.

Altogether 4.69 crore doses of vaccines have been administered, including 2.45 crore first doses, 2.15 crore second doses and 8.58 lakh booster doses.