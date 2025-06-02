Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday sought the cooperation of the West Bengal government to facilitate the custody of an individual accused of making derogatory comments about Kamakhya Devi, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism.

While addressing the media, CM Sarma stated, “A case has been registered by Assam Police in response to the offensive remarks made against Devi Maa Kamakhya. We will be seeking the cooperation of the West Bengal Government to ensure the concerned individual is brought to Assam to face the law.”

The controversy centers around a Kolkata-based individual, identified as Wajahat Khan, who allegedly posted a series of inflammatory and derogatory statements on social media about Hindu beliefs and deities. His remarks, which surfaced on June 1, have triggered public outrage and prompted complaints from religious organizations and citizens across several states.

According to reports, Khan, who is associated with the Rashidi Foundation, had previously filed a complaint against law student and social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli. The complaint led to Panoli’s arrest in Gurugram over a video she posted in which she used explicit language while criticizing certain public figures and raising concerns over selective outrage. Her arrest drew criticism from various political leaders, especially in the BJP, who questioned the circumstances surrounding the FIR.

Notably, Khan's own social media posts came under scrutiny after his complaint, with several users and community organizations highlighting posts that were considered deeply offensive toward Hinduism. Among these was a post referencing the Kamakhya temple in Assam in a manner widely seen as disrespectful and blasphemous.

Meanwhile, Khan’s family has reported that he has gone missing since the night of June 1. His father, Saadat Khan, claimed in an interview with Aaj Tak that the family has been receiving threats since Panoli’s arrest and denied that his son could have posted anything disrespectful toward any religion. He suggested that Wajahat’s account may have been compromised and attributed his son’s distress to the abusive and threatening calls received over the past few days.

Despite the ongoing developments, Kolkata Police have yet to make any formal arrest. A formal complaint against Khan was filed by the Shree Ram Swabhiman Parishad, accusing him of promoting communal disharmony and insulting religious sentiments.