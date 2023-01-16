In a hilarious Twitter post, an IPS officer published a photo of a vehicle with two distinct licence plates.

Rupin Sharma, Nagaland's Director General of Police, tweeted a photo of a Mahindra Bolero with two vehicle registration plates.

While the first licence plate identifies the car as a Nagaland SUV, the second begins with "AS," which is the state code for Assam.

“Yeh mere India,” the IPS officer wrote while sharing the post, adding a string of laughing face emojis to his caption. “One Bolero with two registration number plates,” he added.

Yeh mere India ,😂😂😂😂😂



One #Bolero with two registration number plate😂 pic.twitter.com/aN5dG9vmAH

— Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) January 13, 2023

His post has received over 896 ‘likes’ on the microblogging platform.

“Just like dual citizenship,” quipped one Twitter user. “It happens only in India,” said another.

Also Read: Assam: Man shoots at younger brother over family dispute, arrested

In India, all motor vehicles are obliged by law to carry a vehicle registration plate (commonly known as a number plate). The number is issued by the appropriate state's district-level Regional Transport Office (RTO), and the first two alphabets identify the state code where the vehicle was registered.

On January 8, following the intervention of the Supreme Court, the Nagaland government notified the reappointment of former police chief Rupin Sharma to the post of Director General of Police (DGP), replacing T John Longkumer.

"In the interest of public service, the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to allow Rupin Sharma, IPS (NL:92). DG (Prisons & HG.CD & SDRF) to hold the charge of Director General of Police. Nagaland in addition to his normal duties with effect from 07-01-2023 (AN) until further orders," J Alam, chief secretary, stated in a notification.

The Supreme Court had directed the Nagaland government to send a new list of empanelled officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment to the post of Director General of Police (DGP) Nagaland by October 31, 2022.

The UPSC was ordered by the court to make a decision on the appointment by November 30, 2022.