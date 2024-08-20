The Assam government is set to launch the 2nd edition of the Abhinandan Education Loan Subsidy Scheme on September 5.

This scheme will offer a subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 on loans taken to finance higher education.

The scheme, aimed at supporting the higher education aspirations of students, provides financial support through loan subsidies for loans sanctioned between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2024.

All students who are permanent residents of Assam and pursuing higher education in the state or outside are eligible. The minimum education loan amount to avail of benefits under the scheme is Rs 2 lakh.



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The benefit can be availed only once per beneficiary.

Children of sitting public representatives such as MPs, MLAs, Panchayat functionaries, and permanent employees in the Government or Government PSUs are not eligible.

Additionally, any loan account classified as a Non-Performing Asset by the banks will not be eligible under the scheme.

Required Documents

> Student’s Aadhaar Card

> Parent Identification Documents

> Bank loan documents

> Residence certificate