GUWAHATI: As Assam witnessed a decrease in the COVID-19 cases,the State government announced that the curfew timings in the state from February 1 will be from 11 PM.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Omicron seems to be having a very less rate of death, the government will change the curfew timings.

“The government is considering some relaxations in the state with the situation being under control. But, new restrictions may be brought in if the state witnesses a severe variant of the virus or critical condition of the patients”, the CM added.

Assam on Sunday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 6,118 persons recovered from the disease while 2,277 fresh infections pushed the tally to 6,92,811.