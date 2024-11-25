The Assam State School Education Board has released the Class 10 or HSLC date sheet for the upcoming board exams 2025 on November 25.

According to the schedule, the Assam board HSLC exams 2024 will commence on February 15, 2025. Students can download the Assam Board HSLC date sheet 2025 from the official website, sebaonline.org.

The Class 10 exams will start with the English paper. These examinations will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.



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Students will be provided with an additional 5 minutes before the start of each shift, from 8:55 am to 9 am in the morning and 1:25 pm to 1:30 pm in the afternoon, to read the question paper.

The Officer-in-Charge will ensure the distribution of question papers is managed accordingly.



