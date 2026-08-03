Assam releases Rs 160 crore interim flood relief; 75,000 families to get Rs 15,000 each

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 3 announced the release of the first instalment of interim flood relief for families affected by the recent devastating floods, with the state government earmarking Rs 160 crore for immediate assistance.

Under the relief package, every eligible flood-affected household will receive Rs 15,000 as interim financial assistance. The first phase is expected to cover more than 60,000 families across four severely affected districts, while the total number of beneficiaries may rise to 75,000 following further assessment.

According to the chief minister, more than 35,000 families in Sivasagar, over 19,000 in Charaideo, more than 4,000 in Jorhat, and over 2,000 families in Golaghat will receive the interim relief.

The government will continue assessing flood-hit areas and identifying additional affected families, Sarma said, adding that more households may be included as damage assessments progress.

The chief minister also announced additional financial support for families in Sivasagar and Charaideo who remain displaced and are unable to return to their homes.

Families in the two districts who are still unable to return home by August 9 will receive an additional Rs 10,000 from August 10, he said.

The assistance is aimed at supporting families who continue to live in relief camps or temporary shelters after their homes were damaged or rendered uninhabitable by the floods.

Sarma further said that a comprehensive ground-level assessment of flood-related losses and casualties in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat will begin on August 10.

Compensation and financial assistance will subsequently be released to eligible affected families in accordance with government norms, he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the state government has also released its share of subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at supporting the installation of rooftop solar systems and reducing household electricity costs.

The announcements come as the Assam government steps up relief, rehabilitation and damage-assessment efforts in Upper Assam, where recent floods caused extensive damage to homes, agricultural land, livestock and public infrastructure.

