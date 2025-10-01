Assam: Relentless rains throw Guwahati into chaos, expose drainage woes

Guwahati woke up to chaos on Wednesday, October 1 morning as relentless rains transformed its streets into rivers, paralyzing life across several key areas of the city.





From Six Mile to Patharquary, Chandmari and VIP Road, waist-deep waters inundated roads, leaving vehicles stranded and commuters battling to move through submerged stretches.





Cars were seen half-submerged, motorcycles abandoned mid-road, while many two-wheeler riders waded through the waters, pushing their vehicles to safety. Pedestrians carefully navigated waist-deep water, with several low-lying residential neighborhoods reporting similar flooding.





The downpour also sparked an outpouring on social media, with videos and images of stranded commuters and stalled vehicles capturing the grim reality. For many, it was not just a temporary inconvenience but a stark reminder of Guwahati’s recurring drainage crisis.