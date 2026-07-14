Assam remembers literary icon Nabakanta Barua on his 24th death anniversary

Assam on July 14 remembered eminent Assamese poet, novelist and litterateur Nabakanta Barua on his 24th death anniversary (Punyatithi), paying tribute to one of the most influential figures in modern Assamese literature.

Born on December 29, 1926, in Guwahati, Nabakanta Barua was widely admired for his contributions to Assamese poetry, fiction and literary criticism. Fondly known as 'Ekhud Kokaideu', he also wrote under the pen name Sima Dutta during the early years of his literary career.

A distinguished academic, Barua taught at several institutions, including Cotton College, where he eventually retired as Vice Principal in 1984. He also served as President of the Asam Sahitya Sabha during its Dhing session in 1968 and again presided over the Sabha's Bishwanath Chariali convention in 1990.

Throughout his literary career, he authored several acclaimed works, including Mur aru Prithibir and Kokadeutar Har, the latter earning him the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1975. His contribution to literature was recognised with numerous honours, including the Padma Bhushan in 1976, the Assam Valley Literary Award and the Kamal Kumari National Award.

Nabakanta Barua passed away on July 14, 2002, leaving behind a rich literary legacy that continues to inspire generations of readers and writers across Assam and beyond. His works remain an integral part of Assamese literature and are celebrated for their depth, originality and enduring relevance.