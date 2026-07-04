Assam remembers 'poet of love' Hiren Bhattacharyya on 14th death anniversary

Assam on July 4 paid tribute to eminent Assamese poet and lyricist Hiren Bhattacharyya, fondly known as Hiruda, on his 14th death anniversary, remembering his immense contribution to Assamese literature.

Born on July 28, 1932, in Jorhat, Hiren Bhattacharyya emerged as one of the most celebrated literary figures in Assam. Popularly known as the "Poet of Love" and "Sugandhi Pakhilar Kobi" (Poet of Fragrant Butterflies), his simple yet profound poetry on love, humanity, nature and everyday life continues to inspire generations.

Bhattacharyya began his education at Graham Bazar M.E. School in Dibrugarh before studying in various parts of Assam, including Tezpur, Mangaldoi, Golaghat and Guwahati, owing to his father's transferable job as a jailer. He completed his matriculation from Cotton Collegiate School in 1945 and later enrolled at B. Borooah College.

Throughout his literary career, he authored numerous acclaimed poetry collections, including Roudro Kamona, Tomar Gaan, Sugandhi Pokhilaa, Mor Desh Aru Premor Kobita, and the award-winning anthology Saichor Pathar Manuh. Besides poetry, he also edited several Assamese literary magazines and newspapers, most notably serving as the poetry editor of Prantik magazine for more than three decades.

His outstanding contribution to literature earned him several prestigious honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1992 for Saichor Pathar Manuh, the Soviet Land Nehru Award, Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award, Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad Award, Assam Valley Literary Award, Ganesh Gogoi Award, and the Padmanath Vidyabinod Smriti Sahitya Puraskar.

Hiren Bhattacharyya passed away on July 4, 2012, in Guwahati, leaving behind a timeless literary legacy. On his death anniversary, admirers, literary organisations and members of the Assamese literary fraternity remembered the legendary poet, whose verses continue to occupy a cherished place in the hearts of readers across generations.