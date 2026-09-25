Assam remembers Quit India Movement martyrs Madan Chandra Barman, Rauta Ram Koch

Assam on September 25 observed Remembrance Day for freedom fighters Madan Chandra Barman and Rauta Ram Koch, paying tribute to their role in the Quit India Movement of 1942.

The two freedom fighters are remembered among the martyrs of the movement in the Barpeta region, where people participated in protests against British rule during the nationwide uprising.

Rauta Ram Koch was killed on September 25, 1942, while taking part in the anti-British movement. His death is remembered as part of the sacrifices made by people from Barpeta and adjoining areas during the freedom struggle.

Madan Chandra Barman is also remembered for his participation in the 1942 movement and his sacrifice in the struggle against colonial rule.

Tributes were paid to the two martyrs on Friday, with leaders and public representatives recalling their contribution to India's freedom struggle. They said the sacrifices made during the Quit India Movement continue to be remembered in Assam's history.