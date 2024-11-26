The Assam State Cabinet has approved the renaming of the Hojai district headquarters, changing its name from “Shankardeva Nagar” to “Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar.”

The decision underscores the state’s commitment to honouring the legacy of the 15th-century saint-scholar Srimanta Shankardeva, who played a pivotal role in Assam's cultural and spiritual renaissance.

The renaming aligns with efforts to preserve and promote the cultural heritage associated with the saint, ensuring his contributions to art, literature, and spirituality remain prominent in the public consciousness.

This move has been welcomed by cultural and community groups across the state, recognizing it as a step toward reaffirming the region's historical and spiritual identity.



Also Read: Assam government issues official notification renaming Karimganj district

Earlier this month, the Government of Assam officially announced the renaming of Karimganj district and Karimganj town.

As per the notification, the district will now be known as Sribhumi, and the town will be called Sribhumi Town.

This decision was made after careful consideration and is part of the government's efforts to reflect the cultural heritage and historical significance of the region.

The change is expected to be implemented across all official documents and signages in the coming weeks.

Residents and businesses in the area are advised to update their addresses and other pertinent information to align with the new names. Authorities have assured that they will provide assistance in smoothly facilitating this transition.