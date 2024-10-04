On October 4, 2024, Margherita Sub-Division in Assam was officially renamed as the Co-District Commissioner Office Margherita.

This change is part of the government's initiative to reorganize administrative structures across the state, with 39 Co-District Commissioner Offices being established as the first phase of this plan.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Bimal Bora, the Minister for Industries, Commerce, Public Enterprises, and Cultural Affairs, who also serves as the Tinsukia District Guardian Minister.



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The event saw attendance from several dignitaries, including Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul (IAS), Margherita Co-District Commissioner Prakshit Thoudam (IAS), and Margherita Co-District Police Officer Sambhavi Mishra (IPS), among others.

Minister Bimal Bora, in his speech, emphasized that the renaming is a significant moment for the people of the 83-number Margherita Constituency and praised the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for making this change possible.

The minister also planted a sapling at the Margherita Co-District Commissioner's office to mark the occasion.