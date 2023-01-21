As Dr. Bezbaruah 2 is gearing up for a massive theatrical release in February 3, Internationally acclaimed renowned Bollywood actor Adil Hussain visited Manohari Devi Kanoi Girls College and DHSK College in Dibrugarh to promote the movie.

The actor also visited Delhi Public School and Sampoorna Kendra Vidyalaya.

Students of schools and colleges were excited to have a glimpse of their favourite actor. Adil Hussain was accompanied by Kinkini Bhattacharya Siddharth Goswami, Kaju Majid, Asim Baishya and Nayan Jyoti Bhuyan, who played other characters in the film.

Dr. Bezbaruah 2 is an upcoming Indian Assamese-language film which is a sequel of Dr. Bezbarua, released 50 years ago and going to release in 3 February 2023. Dr. Bezbaruah 2 has been directed by Assamese actor Nipon Goswami who was also the lead actor of Dr. Bezbarua.The story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Rajdweep and music by Zubeen Garg.

It is produced by Sanjive Narain and co-produced by Akshata Narain under the banner AM Television. The songs of the film is composed by Zubeen Garg and Diganta Bharati. Lyrics penned by Zubeen Garg, Diganta Bharati, Sasanka Samir.



Adil Hussain is a Indian Film Actor who is best known for his critically acclaimed performances in award wining film such as Ang Lee’s Oscar winning Life of Pi, Subhashish Bhutiani’s Hotel Salvation and many more. He worked in Indian cinema including art house cinema and mainstream Bollywood, as well as in International cinema.He received National Film Awards in 2017 for Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki.

He has acted in numerous independent as well as commercial films in the Hindi, Bengali , Assamese, Malayali, Tamil film industries as well as in many Indo-European art house films.