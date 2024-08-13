Chandra Kamal Gogoi, a distinguished artist and a direct descendent of Assam's legendary Ahom hero Lachit Borphukan, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 78. Gogoi succumbed to age-related illness while receiving treatment at Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital.

Gogoi was a celebrated figure in the world of fine arts, having graduated from the prestigious Shanti Niketan in West Bengal, a testament to his exceptional talent. His education, combined with his innate artistic skill, earned him a notable reputation and respect within the art community.

In addition to his contributions as an artist, Gogoi founded Kala Niketan, a fine arts school in Lakhimpur, where he nurtured and inspired the next generation of artists. He also played a pivotal role in the design of postal stamps for the Department of Posts, adding to his list of creative accomplishments.

Gogoi’s legacy is not only defined by his artistic achievements but also by his deep-rooted connection to his royal lineage. As a descendent of Lachit Borphukan, the revered Ahom general who led his forces to victory against the Mughals in the Battle of Saraighat, Gogoi’s contributions to Assam’s cultural heritage are profound.

In a notable event highlighting his dedication to the arts, former President APJ Abdul Kalam personally acknowledged Gogoi’s commitment during a hunger strike protesting the closure of a prominent art and culture institute. In recognition of his unwavering spirit, President Kalam gifted Gogoi a Luna moped, which he treasured as a symbol of appreciation.

In 2022, Gogoi’s lifelong contributions to art were honored with the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award, further cementing his legacy as one of Assam’s most revered artists.

Chandra Kamal Gogoi's passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of artists.