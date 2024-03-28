Renowned literary figure Dr. Pranabjyoti Deka acclaimed for his multifaceted contributions to Assamese literature is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of Nemcare Hospital, Guwahati as reported today.

Dr. Pranabjyoti Deka's illustrious career spans across various literary domains including short stories, novels, research, and dictionary writer. His notable achievements include being awarded the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2023 for his exceptional contributions to Assamese literature.

Born on July 21, 1939, in Kolkata, Dr. Deka hailed from a distinguished family background. His father,Haliram Deka served as the first Assamese judge.

Dr. Deka pursued his higher education at renowned institutions including Cotton College and Banaras Hindu University. He attained his Master's degree in Geology from Banaras Hindu University in 1961, followed by a Doctorate in Economic Geology from the Leningrad School of Mines, showcasing his academic prowess and commitment to scholarly pursuits.

In 1966, Dr. Deka embarked on a fruitful career journey by joining the Department of Geology at Gauhati University as a professor where he imparted knowledge and inspired countless students over the years.

However, amidst his esteemed literary and academic journey, Dr. Pranabjyoti Deka's current health condition has become a matter of concern. The news of his hospitalization has prompted expressions of support and prayers from admirers and well-wishers across the literary and academic communities.