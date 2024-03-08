Prominent designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist from Assam, Meghali Das passed away on March 7 after suffering from cancer for a long time.

A key figure in the world of fashion and entrepreneurship, Meghali Das was only 38 years old.

The news of her death shocked the people who have been associated with her as she was recognised not only for her professional achievements but also for her contributions as a social worker.

She also served as a partner at Handloom Hues Guwahati and held the position of Secretary at Northeast India Fashion and Design Council-FNDC.