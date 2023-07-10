Renowned journalist and politician, Manjit Mahanta, a distinguished figure known for his significant contributions in both fields, has passed away. The renowned journalist and politician breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at approximately 2 am on July 10.

Throughout his illustrious career, Manjit Mahanta carved a remarkable path, showcasing his exceptional skills and unwavering dedication. His profound impact on the field of journalism was evident through his incisive reporting and insightful analysis, which earned him widespread recognition and respect. As a journalist, he fearlessly pursued the truth, shedding light on critical issues and holding those in power accountable.

Not limited to his prowess in journalism, Mahanta also delved into the realm of politics, where he made significant contributions to public service. His passion for addressing social issues and driving positive change led him to actively participate in political affairs, further amplifying his influence and impact on society. Manjit Mahanta's dynamic persona and astute political acumen made him a highly respected figure in political circles.

According to sources, the mortal remains of Manjit Mahanta will be transported from GMCH to his residence in Geetanagar.