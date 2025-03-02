The recent remarks made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding Akhil Gogoi’s wife, Gitashree Tamuli, have ignited widespread discussions. While Gogoi has been vocal in defending his wife, celebrated novelist and former academician Rita Chowdhury has taken to social media to share her perspective on the controversy, addressing Akhil Gogoi directly.

In her detailed post, Chowdhury reflects on Gogoi’s journey from a socially conscious student leader to a politician and questions what she perceives as his selective outrage. She recalls a past incident where she was subjected to public criticism, particularly after receiving the Brahmaputra Literary Award. Allegations surfaced that she had secured the honor through her husband’s political influence, a claim she vehemently denied. She expressed her deep disappointment over remarks made by Gogoi at the time, stating that his comment, "Rita Baidew should have felt ashamed," was particularly hurtful, as he failed to stand by her despite knowing her integrity.

Chowdhury further contrasts this with Gogoi’s strong defence of his wife, Gitashree Tamuli, who is now facing public criticism. She acknowledges Tamuli’s distress but questions whether Gogoi had ever opposed similar attacks when directed at other politicians' spouses. Drawing a historical analogy, she reminds Gogoi that among the five revered Satis, even Ravana’s wife, Mandodari, finds a place—implying that moral and ethical judgments in politics should not be selective.

The celebrated writer concludes her post with well wishes for Gogoi’s political career while subtly urging him to introspect on his approach to political discourse and personal integrity.