Eminent painter Kiron Shankar passed away on August 20 at 2:30 PM after suffering from a disease for a long time.

A long-time associate of SAMAHAR Natya Gosthee, he had designed the Assamese title font of the theatre group. He also painted the portrait of Brajanath Sharma, the father of Assamese moving theatre.

This particular portrait, originally painted for SAMAHAR's Annual Brajanath Sharma Memorial Inter-State Drama Festival, is now being used by almost everyone, including the Assam Government for its official programmes across the state.

He has designed the covers of several books, souvenirs, and other publications brought out by SAMAHAR for over two decades and was the stage designer for many of the plays of the group.

''An ardent advocate of people's culture, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Assamese society, particularly the artistic community. We will miss him a lot,'' SAMAHAR Natya Gosthee said in its condolence message.

SAMAHAR Natya Gosthee is in deep pain in losing one of its well-wishers. We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends, it added.



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