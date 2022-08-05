Renowned Assam's Satriya and Odissi dancer, Gorima Hazarika passed away in Guwahati on Friday. She was 83 years old at the time of her death.

Gorima Hazarika is an accomplished Kathak dancer and performer who gave importance to all forms of art dance, painting, set designing, and choreography. One can genuinely see her creativity reflected in all her classical dance dramas which are instilled with meaningful themes and social messages.

Hazarika was born on April 27, 1939 to Lokbandhu Dr. Bhubaneshwar Barua and Indraprabha Barua in Assam’s Guwahati. She was the youngest of five siblings. She completed her BA from Handique Girls College, Guwahati in 1961.

Gorima started learning dance from a very young age. She worked tirelessly with Pt. Dr. Maheswar Neog to put Satriya on the world map at a time when it was forbidden to females. She is also credited for changing the costume of Satriya dance, doing away with the plain white cloth and using paat and buta designs.

Hazarika is also known to for her contributions to Assamese cinema. She had been a part of as many as 16 Assamese films as a dance director, her first being ‘Srimoti Mohimamoyi’ by Pulok Gogoi.