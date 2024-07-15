The Water Resources Department of Assam has successfully closed a 30-foot deep breach in the Jugunudhari (Alimur) embankment in Majuli district. The repair work, completed in just 15 days, utilised state-of-the-art technology to address the damage caused by recent flooding.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika announced the achievement via social media, highlighting the round-the-clock efforts of department officials. The swift action came following directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who prioritised the restoration of flood-damaged infrastructure across the state.

The Jugunudhari embankment plays a crucial role in protecting Majuli, the world's largest river island, from the annual monsoon floods of the Brahmaputra River. Its rapid repair is expected to provide much-needed relief to local residents and help prevent future flooding in the area.

Following the instruction of HCM Dr @himantabiswa, the officials of Water Resources Department have worked 24×7 to close the breach of Jugunudhari (Alimur) embankment in Majuli.



Using state-of-the-art technology, 30ft deep breach has been filled up within 15 days.



The works of… pic.twitter.com/0rOioS65zo — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) July 15, 2024

Minister Hazarika also noted that repair work on other breached embankments across Assam is progressing at full speed. The government aims to complete these repairs promptly to enhance the state's flood preparedness for the ongoing monsoon season.

In response to the announcement, Chief Minister Sarma tweeted: "For the first time we have closed breaches within 10 days. This depicts a new work culture and our commitment to use latest technologies in helping to minimise the damages caused by the recent #AssamFloods Good job Team Assam!"