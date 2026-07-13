Assam repatriated 1,679 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in two years: Himanta

Assam has repatriated 1,679 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants over the past two years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday, July 13.

Replying to a question by AIUDF MLA Badruddin Ajmal, Sarma, who also holds the Home and Political Department, said the repatriation was carried out between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2026, following the identification of the individuals as illegal immigrants.

He told the House that the state government acts in accordance with the Centre's directives on citizenship and does not deal directly with any foreign country.

"The state government implements the provisions of law as well as directions issued by the Centre pertaining to citizenship matters. While implementing such laws and directions, enough safeguards are put in place so that the human rights of an individual are not violated," Sarma said.

According to the chief minister, those identified were returned to Bangladesh through different legal procedures, including repatriation, deportation and expulsion, depending on the circumstances of each case.

He also clarified that no identified illegal immigrant is repatriated if an appeal related to their case is pending before the Gauhati High Court or the Supreme Court.

Responding to a query on the procedure followed to "push back" illegal immigrants, Sarma said citizenship is a subject under the jurisdiction of the Central government and that Assam follows the existing legal provisions and directions issued by the Centre from time to time.

He reiterated that the state government ensures legal safeguards are followed during the process so that the human rights of individuals are not violated while enforcing citizenship-related laws.