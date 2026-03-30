Assam reports 1,226 Jal Jeevan Mission complaints, second highest in country

Assam has reported the second-highest number of complaints under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, with 1,226 grievances flagged, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on March 30.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna said that a total of 18,790 complaints have been received nationwide under the mission, which aims to provide potable tap water to every rural household. Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of complaints at 16,178, followed by Assam.

The complaints relate to issues such as financial irregularities, poor quality of work, and non-functional tap connections, sourced from media reports, public representatives, citizens, and grievance portals.

The minister reiterated that drinking water is a state subject, with primary responsibility for implementation resting with state governments, while the Centre provides financial and technical support under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Providing an update on progress, Somanna said that since the scheme’s launch in August 2019, over 12.59 crore rural households have been provided tap water connections across India. As of March 8, around 81.72 per cent of rural households nationwide have access to tap water.

He also highlighted challenges affecting implementation, including water scarcity, groundwater contamination, difficult terrain, and scattered habitations—factors relevant to states like Assam.

The Centre has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028 with enhanced financial outlay to complete pending works, while prioritising coverage in vulnerable regions through coordinated efforts with state governments.