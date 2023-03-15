The state of Assam reported the first case of the H3N2 virus, stated the press release by the National Health Mission, Assam March 15.

This is the first case of the H3N2 virus that has been found in the state from the data gathered between January 1 to March 15.

“District surveillance officers under the IDSP network are fully geared to meet this public health challenge in every district of Assam in line with the guidelines formulated by the central government and ICMR,” the state health department said.

As per Health Department sources, the positive case was found on February 16.

The Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Abhijeet Sharma while speaking to the media, confirmed the first case of the H3N2 virus and said that the sample has come from a private hospital and not in GMCH.

Further, Sharma asserted that these viruses are all genotypes and need not have to worry as it has not happened in a severe form and can be regarded as a common influenza virus.

The press release stated that the Assam Health Department is keeping a close watch on the evolving Seasonal Influenza situation in Assam through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis.

The District Surveillance Officers under IDSP Network are fully geared to meet this public health challenge in every district of Assam in line with the guidelines formulated by of Government of India and ICMR, read the release.

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H3N2 Symptoms

The Indian Medical Association has instructed all doctors in India not to provide antibiotics to patients infected with the H3N2 virus. They should be treated symptomatically. Several doctors and researchers believe that while acute H3N2 symptoms last only three days, the coughing problem takes at least two weeks to resolve. According to the National Centers for Disease Control, the Influenza Virus Subtype H3N2 is now responsible for the majority of instances of fever, cough, lethargy, headache, muscular pains, sore throat, and nasal congestion.

How Can A Person Get Infected With H3N2 Virus?

The majority of influenza viruses enter people's bodies through contact with infected pigs. Humans who raise pigs on their farms or in their homes become infected with the H3N2 virus by droplets in the air caused by sick pigs coughing, sneezing, or coming into personal contact. The Influenza virus may enter your body through openings in your outside body such as your mouth, nose, spore holes, eyes, or ears if you breathe the same contaminated air as those pigs. A person can potentially become infected with this virus by coming into touch with someone who is already sick with the H3N2 virus.

Treatment For H3N2 Virus

The greater part of the scientists and specialists has said that antiviral medications recommended for flu infection are relevant to this H3N2 variation. Presently, the all-India clinical affiliation has requested that all Indian specialists endorse oseltamivir and zanamivir. Treating the patient contaminated with the H3N2 infection at the beginning phase is ideal. Every one of the perusers is mentioned to continuously finish the drug course endorsed by a doctor. Possibly take antibacterial tablets when any confirmed specialist has endorsed them to you.