GUWAHATI: Amid the surge in coronavirus cases across India, Assam today recorded a jaw-dropping 1,167 cases, with an overall positivity rate of 3.32%.

Two persons in the state expired due to COVID-19 related complications, announced state health minister Keshab Mahanta.

"Today’s Total 1167 Overall Positivity Percentage (1167 cases out of 35,127 test done = 3.32%) Kamrup (M) 517 Death 2 Recovery Rate 98.22%," he wrote in a tweet.

Yesterday, the state health department had reported 844 COVID-19 positive cases.

It may be mentioned here that Assam has reported 9 cases of the Omicron variant thus far.

With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Assam Government has issued a revised set of guidelines, wherein the night curfew timings will be implemented in the state from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The decision came after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level meeting with senior health and disaster management officials in Guwahati.

As per the new SOP air and rail passengers those who are unvaccinated, single-dose vaccinated, and those below 15 years of age will have to undergo test at airports and rail stations.

No compulsory testing for double vaccinated passengers. Also Read - Drugs worth several crores of rupees seized, 5 arrested in Assam Wearing of mask has been made mandatory in public by the Assam Government, non-compliance of the same will attract fine.

The following guidelines are issued by the State Government which are to be strictly adhered across the State for public safety and possible outbreak of COVID with variant forms of the virus which will come into effect from 6am of January 8, 2022 and will remain in force until further orders.

Follow us on Facebook