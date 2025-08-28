Assam reports significant drop in crime rates as conviction levels surge

Assam has witnessed a dramatic transformation in its law and order landscape, with crime rates plummeting by 66.8 per cent per lakh population while conviction rates have soared to 56.2 per cent under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), according to recent government data.

The state's criminal justice system has shown remarkable efficiency, clearing a staggering 90.09 per cent of pending cases since 2021. These figures, as of July 2025, highlight what officials describe as a comprehensive overhaul of crime management and judicial processes across the northeastern state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the scale of this achievement on social media, stating: "The improvement in the law and order situation is quite remarkable. Compared to 2021, there has been a marked decline in crimes and considerable improvement in convictions. @assampolice remains committed to ensure a Safe and Crime Free Assam."

The 56.2 per cent conviction rate under BNS represents a significant jump from traditional prosecution outcomes, suggesting enhanced investigation quality and stronger case preparation by law enforcement agencies.

This improvement comes alongside the dramatic reduction in case backlogs, with over nine out of ten pending matters resolved since the current administration's focus on judicial efficiency began.

The crime rate decline of 66.8 per cent per lakh population indicates not just better policing but potentially improved socio-economic conditions and preventive measures across districts.