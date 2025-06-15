Assam has recorded three new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's active caseload to 29, according to the latest update from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





The data, released on Sunday, also noted that one more person has recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 14 since January 2025.





At the national level, India currently has 7,383 active COVID-19 cases, with 10 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.





Health officials have reiterated that most of the current infections are mild in nature and are being effectively managed under home isolation protocols. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to basic preventive measures.