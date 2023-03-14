Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on march 14 said the Republican Party of India (A) is mulling to contest two seats in Assam in the Lok Sabha polls to be held in 2024.

The leader of the Maharashtra-based political party said it is aiming to contest from the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat and another constituency in Assam has a sizable Muslim population after its recent success in Nagaland assembly polls.

"We have won two seats in the recently held Nagaland Assembly elections. With this, we have opened our account in the North East. Our next plan is to contest in the Lok Sabha polls in Assam," Athawale said at a press conference.

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The RPI(A) is looking to contest the Barpeta LS seat, currently represented by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque, and one more seat in Assam during the general elections for Lok Sabha in 2024.

"We are aiming at Muslim priority seats. We will contest as an NDA constituent. We will speak to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this," Athawale said.

He also said that various central government schemes worth Rs 350 crore are being implemented in the Barpeta constituency.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on Indian democracy in the UK, Athawale demanded an apology from the opposition leader.

"He went abroad and defamed India. We should praise our country when we go to a foreign country. We should highlight the economic growth and developmental works, but Rahul Gandhi went to London and said that Indian democracy is at stake." the RPI(A) leader said.