A joint team from the Fire and Emergency Services of Assam and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully rescued seven relief workers who were stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra river late last night (July 5).

The group, consisting of veterinary personnel and ferry operators, had been distributing aid when their ferry became stuck on a sandbar and lost its way in the vast river. As darkness fell and the situation became increasingly precarious, rescue efforts were launched.

Despite challenging conditions, the rescue team navigated the river's treacherous currents and shifting sandbars to reach the stranded workers. Their swift and efficient action ensured all seven individuals were brought safely to shore.

The Assam Police praised the rescued workers and the rescue team on social media, calling them "True Heroes" for their dedication to relief efforts and their successful rescue operation.