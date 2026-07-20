Assam researcher documents 281 butterfly species in new scientific book on Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary

Independent butterfly researcher and wildlife photographer Sarangapani Neog has published Butterflies of Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary – Second Edition, a comprehensive scientific reference documenting 281 butterfly species recorded from Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district of Assam.

The 321-page full-colour publication is the result of more than 12 years of dedicated field research conducted between 2012 and 2024. The book has been designed as a reference guide for researchers, students, forest officials, conservationists, wildlife photographers, and nature enthusiasts.

Each species account in the book includes high-quality colour photographs, scientific names, updated taxonomy, identification features, habitat and behaviour, flight season, conservation notes, and identification keys. One of the key highlights of the publication is its photographic-based identification system, which enables readers to identify butterfly species through real field photographs and practical observations.

Neog said the book aims to support biodiversity research, butterfly conservation, environmental education, and future scientific studies while promoting awareness of Assam’s rich butterfly diversity.

The scientific content of the book has been reviewed and guided by noted butterfly researchers and naturalists, including Purnendu Roy, Isaac Kehimkar, Peter Smetacek, Young James, and Saito Motoki.

The publication has also received recognition from several dignitaries. The book was inaugurated by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on June 10, 2026. A congratulatory message was received from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following its publication, and Neog also presented the butterfly conservation initiative to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The book is expected to serve as a permanent scientific documentation of the butterfly fauna of Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary and contribute significantly to conservation planning and environmental awareness in the region.