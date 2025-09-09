Assam researchers secure patent for innovative substrate filler

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced a significant achievement for the state's educational institutions, highlighting the successful patent registration of an innovative "Manual Substrate Filler" design by researchers from Bodoland University and Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar.

"Congratulations to Bodoland University and Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar, on the successful registration of the design Manual Substrate Filler in the Patent Office, GOI," the minister tweeted.

The design, officially registered with the Patent Office of the Government of India under registration number 463262-001 and dated June 24, 2025, represents a major milestone in advancing substrate technology research.

The patent certificate, issued under the Designs Act 2000 and Designs Rules 2001, validates the originality and potential commercial value of this innovation.

Dr Sandeep Das leads the research team that includes co-inventors Anbarul Haque, Prakash Kumar Nayak, Radha Krishnan Kesavan, and Pratyush Saikia. This collaborative effort between the two prominent educational institutions demonstrates the growing research capabilities of Assam's academic sector.

The Manual Substrate Filler falls under class 15-10 of the patent classification system, indicating its relevance to industrial applications and manufacturing processes.

Substrate fillers are crucial components in various industries, including construction, electronics, and materials science, where they enhance the properties and performance of base materials.