The state Home department, vide an order dated December 23, 2022, issued a transfer of top officials of Assam Police.

According to the order, on repatriation from Central Deputation, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS is substantively posted as Inspector General of Police (STF), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati against the existing vacancy and also allowed to function as Inspector General of Police (Border), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge.

On the other hand, Dilip Kumar Dey, IPS substantively posted as Inspector General of Police (Border) and in charge of Inspector General of Police (WR), Bongaigaon, is also allowed to hold the additional charge of Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge.

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Meanwhile, Vivek Raj Singh, IPS has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge.

Earlier this month, Harmeet Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Special Director General of Police (Administration), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge.

However, Harmeet Singh, IPS will continue to be substantively posted as Special Director General of Police (Border), Assam for the purpose of drawal of salary only in the Level 15 of Pay Matrix with effect from the date of taking over charge.

Meanwhile, Diganta Barah, IPS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political and Information & Public Relations Departments is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Police Comrnissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Harmeet Singh.