Assam reshuffles 11 Dhubri forest staff after new government takes charge

Assam’s Dhubri Forest Division has transferred 11 frontline staff members in a major administrative reshuffle aimed at tightening field surveillance and improving forest management soon after the new government assumed office.

The order, issued by Dhubri Divisional Forest Officer Golap Kumar Bania on May 14, directs the immediate redeployment of Forest Guards and fixed-pay staff across several beats, forest check stations and protection units in the district.

Officials said the transfers are intended to strengthen ground-level operations, improve monitoring and streamline the functioning of the division. Personnel from Gauripur Beat and Forest Check Station have been reassigned to the Protection Squad, Salkocha Range and other field units, while staff posted at Chagolia Beat and the existing Protection Squad have been interchanged to bring fresh oversight to enforcement activities.

Additional postings were also made to Sapotgram Forest Depot and Alokjhari Beat as part of efforts to reinforce vigilance in sensitive areas.

The forest department stated that the restructuring was carried out in the interest of public service and to ensure better utilisation of manpower across the division. The move is also expected to improve coordination between field staff and enforcement teams dealing with forest protection and illegal activities.

The timing of the order, issued shortly after the swearing-in of the new government in Assam, has drawn attention within administrative circles. Officials view the reshuffle as an early attempt to improve operational transparency and sharpen monitoring mechanisms within the Dhubri Forest Division.

The transfer order has come into effect immediately and will remain valid until further instructions are issued. Local observers believe the move could help strengthen forest protection measures and increase accountability among frontline personnel in the district.