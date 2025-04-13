Ayodhya police have launched a manhunt for a man from Assam who allegedly murdered his wife and three-year-old son before fleeing the scene.

The woman was allegedly killed by a sharp weapon, whereas the child was strangulated, a senior police officer said. The family has been living and working here in the Bachhda Sultanpur area of Kotwali Nagar, Ayodhya, as scrap collectors for the last 8 months.

The victim woman was identified as Neshiya Begum, whereas her child's name was Sahadkar Khandkar.

According to SSP Ayodhya Rajkaran Nayyar, the husband and wife had an argument at night, following which the husband killed her with a sharp object and ran away.

He further informed that two police teams have been sent to nab him and further details of the case will be revealed once he is caught and interrogated.

"This morning, information was received about a murder in Kotwali Nagar. At first glance, it is clear from what the elder son has told that there was a quarrel between his parents at night. After that, the husband attacked his wife and killed her, and fled. These people are from Assam and were living and working here for the last 8 months", the SSP told reporters on Saturday. (With agency inputs)