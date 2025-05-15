Residents of Bashbari village under Krishnanagar Panchayat in South Karimganj (Sribhumi) constituency are grappling with severe infrastructure neglect, as a vital rural road has deteriorated into an impassable stretch, causing daily distress to commuters, schoolchildren, and teachers.

Allegations have surfaced that the condition of the road has worsened due to the continuous movement of trucks transporting earth illegally. What was once a functional pathway now resembles a muddy field, with large sections submerged under knee-deep water following even minimal rainfall. The stretch connects several local schools, placing an enormous burden on teachers and students alike.

Visuals from the area depict teachers pushing auto-rickshaws through waterlogged roads and battling harsh conditions just to reach school. “It’s hard to say whether this is a road or a pond,” remarked a resident, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Despite repeated pleas, locals allege that the district administration remains unresponsive and without action on the prevailing situation. The concerned departmental authorities too have shown little interest in initiating repairs or addressing the public grievances.

The road, used daily by hundreds, has become a symbol of administrative apathy and misplaced priorities in rural development. The residents are now demanding immediate intervention from the authorities and tangible steps toward long-overdue road infrastructure improvement.