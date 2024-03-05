Cooch Bihar Police in West Bengal intercepted a car during a routine check leading to the discovery of Rs 12 lakh in cash. The authorities promptly arrested the five occupants of the vehicle, all residents of Dhubri in Assam.

The incident occurred yesterday around 5:30 pm at the Raidak Bridge during a routine checkpoint on National Highway 31. The white car, en route from Assam, raised suspicions among the police during questioning as the occupants provided contradictory statements.

Upon conducting a thorough search, a significant amount of cash was found concealed inside a bag in the car's trunk, totaling approximately Rs 12 lakh. The police seized the money, and the five individuals were taken into custody.

The Cooch Behar Police have notified the Income Tax department about the cash seizure, indicating a potential investigation into the source and purpose of the funds. Further details on the nature of the cash and the individuals involved are anticipated as the investigation progresses.