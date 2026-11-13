Residents of South Saidpur village in Assam's Cachar district have launched a mass protest against the alleged rampant drug trade and consumption in the area, demanding stronger action from the police and district administration.

More than 100 people took part in the protest at the Katagastala area under South Saidpur Gaon Panchayat in Sonai, calling for a drug-free community.

Local residents alleged that drug trafficking and consumption had been continuing in the area for a long time. They claimed that members of around 41 families were involved in the illegal trade.

According to residents, despite several police raids and arrests, the situation has not improved significantly. They also alleged that drug abuse had contributed to a rise in theft and other anti-social activities in the locality.

With the support of panchayat representatives, residents have organised a collective campaign against drug-related activities. Local sources said more than 100 suspected drug users had been detained in recent days and handed over to the police. Some others were reportedly sent to rehabilitation centres.

On Friday, following the Juma prayers, hundreds of residents gathered and visited the houses of alleged drug peddlers, warning them to immediately stop the illegal trade. The protesters threatened to launch a larger agitation if the activities continued.

Residents also raised concerns over the incomplete building of Anganwadi Centre No. 164, which they alleged had become a gathering place for drug users. They questioned how a government facility had been allowed to turn into such a spot.

The residents have urged the police and district administration to take stricter measures to curb drug trafficking and consumption and restore normalcy in the area.