Residents of Hawai Pathar, Tinihuti, and Maulang under the Khumchai Gaon Panchayat in the 83 No. Margherita Constituency staged a protest on Friday, demanding the immediate removal of Gaon Pradhan Chowphan Tikhak.

The protestors, citing grievances against Tikhak, accused him of displaying rude behaviour and using vulgar language. A resident of Hawai Pathar stated, "His attitude towards us has been deeply disappointing. Whenever we approach him with issues, he responds with offensive language."



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To address their concerns, the residents submitted a memorandum to the Margherita Co-District Commissioner, urging action against Tikhak.

On Saturday, the discontent escalated as locals gathered at North Margherita Rangamancha, raising slogans against the Gaon Pradhan and calling for his prompt removal.

The matter has drawn significant attention in the region, highlighting the residents' growing dissatisfaction with local governance and their demand for respectful and responsible leadership.