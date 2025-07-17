Assam: Residents protest eviction drive over Dhubri-Phulbari bridge link road construction

Tensions escalated in Dhubri town on Wednesday, July 16 as hundreds of residents, predominantly from Ward No. 11, launched a vociferous protest against the government’s impending eviction orders linked to the under-construction Dhubri-Phulbari bridge.





The demonstration comes in response to an administrative inspection and verbal directives issued by the district authorities, asking residents to vacate land earmarked for a vital link road connecting the upcoming bridge to Dhubri Port.



The protest, marked by loud slogans such as “BJP hai hai”, was held near the Maa-Kali temple and witnessed strong participation from the local Hindu community—traditionally seen as a support base for the ruling BJP. The gathering highlighted mounting public anxiety over the state’s intensified land reclamation policies, even as it pursues large-scale infrastructure development.



Residents of Bahadurtari area, who are now facing possible demolition of their homes, expressed shock at the lack of formal communication and notice. The verbal nature of the eviction warning, coupled with the swift pace of the development drive, has sparked fear and panic among families who have been living in the area for decades.



The link road in question is deemed critical to the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge project, a mega-infrastructure initiative aimed at drastically reducing travel time across the Brahmaputra River and enhancing regional connectivity.



Amidst the unrest, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated his administration’s stance, declaring that eviction drives would continue to safeguard encroached land and uphold the land rights of indigenous “Khilonjiya” people. “We have taken this step for the future generations of Assam,” Sarma stated, adding that the efforts are aimed at ensuring long-term development and will be appreciated with time.