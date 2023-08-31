Hundreds of affected families demonstrated against the state government in Guwahati's Silsako Beel area after the district administration renewed its eviction process.

It is to be mentioned here that on August 31, a heated environment flared up among the locals and police administration deployed in the eviction process.

The district administration went to the Silsako Beel for demarcation of the boundary in the evicted area.

As per reports, more than thousands of police personnel were deployed in the early hours of the day in the Silsako Beel area for the eviction drive.



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This comes after the evicted residents demanded the state government to rehabilitate the victims, however, locals claim that without any prior notice, the district administration on August 31 again carried out the eviction drive.

The protesters mostly comprised of the evicted families raised slogans against the government’s decision to another eviction drive without any prior notice or re-habilitating the one already affected.

''We have been fighting for the last five months as they broke down our homes. We will never let this happen again and we will not allow to give this land to capitalist people. We will fight for our own rights,'' the protestor added.

Another protest said that if the government wants to carry out another eviction drive, then the government has run the bulldozers over the body.

Himanta Biswa Sarma government has been carrying out eviction drives in various parts of Assam since assuming power in May 2021. Over the past three months, some major eviction exercises have been conducted wherein temples, mosques, and madrassas have also been pulled down.