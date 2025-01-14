The Assam government is all set to launch an application designed specifically to address the issue of potholes on roads, marking a significant step toward a 'New Assam.'

Speaking about the initiative aimed at ensuring smooth and pothole-free roads, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on his official X handle that the idea came to him during discussions about road conditions and the persistent issue of potholes.

"When we see potholes on the roads, what if people take photos of these potholes and upload them to an app?" CM Sarma shared.

Further, the Assam Chief Minister stated that the application, monitored by the PWD, will be able to monitor the app and address the issue immediately, resulting in potholes getting quick repairs.

He said that the app could target five cities initially - Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Silchar - before it is implemented on a large scale.

On the app's functioning, the chief minister said, "Whenever someone spots a pothole, they can take a photo and tag the location using the app, either by providing the latitude or through geo-fencing. Once the location is tagged, the PWD would instantly be notified via the app about the location and severity of the potholes. They could then repair them within two days."

CM Himanta informed that the app is expected to be launched by April or May, 2026 after proper development.