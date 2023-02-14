In a new way to boycott doubtful citizens, a restaurant in Guwahati is refusing to serve food to doubtful citizens and illegal immigrants.

According to reports, Guwahati-based 'Kharoli restaurant' which serves pure ethnic Assamese food had pasted a disclaimer on its menu card.

There are a number of food items listed on their menu ranging from chicken, pork, mutton and whatnot, however, at the end of its menu, the restaurant putting an asterisk also mentioned that it would not serve food to illegal immigrants and doubtful citizens.

Speaking to the media, restaurant owner Apurba Doloi said that his staff cannot check the documents of every customer, hence he has pasted the note on the menu.

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"Yes, we will not serve illegal immigrants but we cannot check documents. The idea is to give a message. If a customer is an illegal immigrant and he still wishes to eat here, we will serve him. But we have made our intentions clear," he added.

On the otherhand, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, a restaurant named Khana Kazaana in Silchar, Assam, would provide singles with free biryani.

The restaurant has encouraged singles to not feel down on Valentine's Day in its advertising to make their "tummies feel loved," the restaurant in Silchar would provide free half plates of biryani to all singles.

"Yes, we would provide free biryani to any single visitor. The singles should also have some options "Chiranjiv Goswami, the owner of the shop told reporters on February 14.

The owner also asserted that if someone approaches him, he will take them into consideration and provide them with free food. Every year on February 14, Valentine's Day, also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is observed.