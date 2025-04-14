The District Magistrate of Cachar has imposed restrictions across the district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), in response to rising tensions and the potential for disruption of public peace amid protests against WAQF Act.

According to an official order issued by District Magistrate Mridul Yadav, IAS, on April 13, the decision was based on a report from the Superintendent of Police, Cachar, which highlighted apprehensions of a breach of public peace in the district.

The order states that immediate preventive measures are necessary to ensure peace, public safety, and overall tranquility in the region.

“In view of the recent protests against the WAQF Act and the possibility of law and order disturbances, restrictions are being imposed throughout the Cachar district until further notice,” the order reads.

The administration has urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities while the restrictions are in force. Further details on the nature and scope of the restrictions are expected to be released by the district authorities.

Law enforcement agencies have been put on alert, and security measures are being stepped up to prevent any untoward incidents.