With an aim to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Panchayat elections scheduled for May 7, the Kamrup District Commissioner, Dev Kumar Mishra, on May 3 invoked powers under Section 163 of the BNSS to impose several prohibitory measures, effective from 4:30 PM on May 5. These restrictions will apply across the entire Kamrup district.

As per the order, gatherings of five or more persons in public places and holding public meetings will be prohibited during the 48-hour period following the conclusion of the voting process. Additionally, political party functionaries, party workers, rally participants, and campaigners from outside the constituency, who are not voters of that constituency, will not be allowed to be present within the constituency.

Furthermore, any provocative, communal, caste-based, racial, or class-based speeches, slogans, or messages intended to influence or intimidate voters—whether conveyed through banners, posters, wall writings, pamphlets, or handouts—have been banned. On polling day, soliciting votes inside polling stations, wearing items such as caps, scarves, or any apparel displaying political party names, symbols, or slogans, and displaying any election-related materials within polling stations are strictly prohibited. The entry of personal vehicles within a 200-meter radius of polling stations, except for the purpose of voters dropping off their family members, is also restricted.

Additionally, on polling day, canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations, displaying campaign posters or banners in public or private places within the same radius, appealing to voters to vote for or against any particular candidate, or urging voters to abstain from voting is banned. The use of loudspeakers or any sound amplification devices within 100 meters of polling stations on election day is also prohibited. Disorderly conduct such as shouting, creating disturbances, or behaving in an unruly manner during polling will not be permitted. Moreover, the use of loudspeakers or amplification devices will remain prohibited during the 48-hour period following the end of polling.

Violation of these restrictions will be punishable under Section 223 of the BNSS.