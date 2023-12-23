The district administration in Assam's Bongaigaon has imposed restrictions on picnic goers as per the provisions under Section 144.

In a fresh notification by Bongaigaon district magistrate Navadweep Pathak, restrictions have been imposed on picnic goers while taking cognizance of the fact that many such picnic goers create niusance for local people.

As per the fresh restrictions, drunk driving is prohibited, especially on motorcycles. Apart from this, performing stunts on motorcyces is also prohibited in the areas which are known to be picnic spots or areas which have human habitation. Playing of loud music and DJ is also prohibited as per the restrictions.

The fresh restrictions are to be in place throughout the festive season which falls from Christmas upto New year. The authorities have also made it clear strict action would be taken against people who violate these restrictions.