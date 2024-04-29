The Guwahati Traffic Police has issued various restrictions on vehicular movement ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati on April 29.

To enhance public safety, particularly for susceptible road users such as children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons, restrictions have been enforced.

These measures are also designed to provide unhindered access to emergency vehicles. The restrictions, which will affect vehicular movement on April 29 have been mentioned here:

1. Plying of all commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be restricted on NH-17 falling under Guwahati City (VIP Flyover to Jalukbari Rotary), DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), RKC Road (Bharalu Railway Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Chariali), AK Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali), FA Road (Ambari Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali), AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover) and B.K Kakati Road (Ulubari to Aarya Nagar Flyover) from 12 PM to 9 PM on 29th April, 2024.

2. Plying of slow moving vehicles / carts shall be restricted on DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), RKC Road (Bharalu Railway Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Chariali), AK Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali), FA Road (Ambari Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali), AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover) and B.K Kakati Road (Ulubari to Aarya Nagar Flyover) from 12 PM to 9 PM on 29th April, 2024.

3. On 29th April, 2024 from 1 PM onwards all ASTC and Private City buses to be regulated from LGBI Airport towards Machkhowa via NH-17, DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), A.K Dev (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali) and AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover).

4. In the stretch from Birubari Tiniali, near Aarya Nagar Flyover to Lalganesh Tiniali at AK Azad Road vehicular traffic in this stretch will not be allowed to ply from 2 PM onwards.

5. This restriction will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like Fire Tenders, Ambulances, Life Saving Drugs, Vehicles carrying Oxygen Cylinders and School Buses etc.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead a grand roadshow in Guwahati on April 29th, in the run-up to the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The event is expected to draw a large number of supporters, underlining its importance in mobilising voters.

In view of Shah's visit, Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate Sumit Chattavan has declared certain roads in the district as 'no drone, no firecrackers, and no-fly zones.' These restrictions will be in place along the route from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Jalukbari-Maligaon-Cycle Factory Tiniali-Lal Ganesh during the minister's visit.

Also read: Union Minister Amit Shah refutes Rahul Gandhi's allegations, vows to uphold reservations for backward communities