In response to suspicions of irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at certain private examination centres, the Assam government has proposed a comprehensive set of reforms to uphold the examination's integrity and transparency.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a high-level virtual meeting with senior officials and the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 14 following a discreet investigation by Assam Police. Preliminary findings suggested that some candidates from private exam centres in the state may have secured abnormally high scores, prompting concerns of malpractice.

"We are committed to holding every exam with the highest level of transparency," CM Sarma tweeted after the meeting. "NEET, being a very important exam, deserves our utmost attention. We are deploying all available resources to ensure its fair and smooth conduct."

To safeguard the sanctity of the examination, the Assam government has outlined a nine-point strategy aimed at strengthening the NEET examination process across the state:

Exclusive Use of Government Institutions: All NEET exam centres will be restricted to government or government-aided colleges, eliminating private centres from the process.

Secure Handling of Examination Materials: Enhanced protocols will be implemented for the safe transportation, distribution, and storage of examination materials.

Biometric Verification of Candidates: Aadhaar-based or biometric verification will be mandated at all exam centres to confirm candidates’ identities.

CCTV Surveillance: All examination venues will be equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure real-time monitoring.

Stringent Frisking Protocols: A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be followed for thorough frisking of candidates at every centre.

Pre-Exam Site Inspections: District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police will conduct personal visits and sanitization checks at each exam centre before the examination day.

Senior Officials as Observers: Senior civil service and police officers will be deputed to supervise and monitor both preparations and examination-day proceedings.

High-Level Coordination: Continuous coordination will be maintained between the Chief Secretary, Director General of Assam Police, and the Director General of NTA for meticulous planning and implementation.

Zero Tolerance Policy: Strict legal action will be taken against any individual or group attempting to engage in malpractice.