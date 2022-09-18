The Assam state level police recruitment board has released the results for 2442 posts of Sub-inspector and Constables (UB and AB).

Confirming the same, Special Director General of Police, Assam, GP Singh tweeted, "Results for 2442 posts of SI, AB & UB Constables etc have been uploaded on the website of SLPRB."

Meanwhile, candidates who have been selected for 306 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 320 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Police Commando Battalions, 705 posts of Constable (UB) and 1429 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police, 2450 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, 10 posts of Assistant Deputy Controller Civil Defence (Jr) and 42 posts of Civil Defence Demonstrator/wireless operator under DGCD and CGHG are requested to reach Veterinary Ground Khanapara, Guwahati on September 22 at 9 am to receive intimation of appointment and orientation by the concerned department.