The Assam government on November 6 announced the results of Grade 3 recruitment examinations at 11 am.

The results have been released online at sebanonline.org.

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was held in the month of August in 1903 centres across 25 districts of Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that the results for the grade 3 recruitment exams will be announced on November 6.

"I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts," Sarma had tweeted.

Earlier, the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) had notified the Group C and D recruitment 2022 for posts over 25000 of which over 13,000 posts are under Grade 3 recruitment.

Notably, the State Education of Board of Assam (SEBA) on October 18 had released the Grade 4 result.

Soon after the release, the candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website.

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results.

1: Go to the official website--sebaonline.org.

2: On the

3: A new login page would open

4: Key in your application number and password

5: Submit details and check your result at the SEBA login portal

6: Check and download the result

7: Take a printout for future references